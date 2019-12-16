Kerala police to organise contest for its dog squad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Since inception in 1959, dogs have been an integral part of Kerala Police for crime investigation and security assignments. Now, to celebrate their valour and ability in helping the force, the state police have decided to organise a yearly competition for dogs of K9 Squad.

The state-level competition to be organised by the Kerala Police will find the best sniffer dog, tracking dog, rescue dog and patrol dog.

As per the directive of State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the state-level competition will be conducted every year and the winning dogs of the squad will be awarded specially designed gold medals. “The State Nodal Officer of K9 Squad will conduct a competition among the dogs to find out the best sniffer dogs, tracker dogs, rescue dogs and patrol dogs every year, in October so that they can be awarded medals on Kerala Piravi day which falls on November 1. Such best dogs will be entitled to wear the Kerala Police Canine Medal on their jacket,” an order issued by Behera said.

In Kerala, the use of dogs in police work started in 1959 by establishing a kennel at Thiruvananthapuram with three Alsatian dogs. Now, there are 21 K9 Squads with well-trained dogs and handlers in all the 19 police districts, railway police unit and lndia Reserve Battalion. The dog squad has been renamed as K9 Squad in October 2018.

“The K9 squad of Kerala police is one of the best in the country as the dogs are well-trained to help police crack crimes. At the recently held All-India Police Duty Meet in Lucknow, a four-year-old Labrador Buddy attached to Kasaragod Dog Squad won the gold medal and she is the first Kerala police dog to win this honour competing with 52 other dogs from other state forces, Army and paramilitary,” said a senior officer.

20 new puppies to join K9 squad

T’Puram: The police department will induct 20 new puppies to its dog squad on Monday in a bid to reinforce the wing. The puppies are drawn from superior breeds, including Belgian Malinois, beagle, Chippiparai and Kanni, and will replace 12 dogs that will hang their boots on Monday. The new inductees after joining ‘K-9 Squad’, as the wing is known, will undergo training in tracking and sniffing explosives and rescue operations. They will also undergo training in detection of drugs, tracking missed persons, collecting evidence from the crime spot and restraining the offenders. Of the 20 puppies, three were gifted by the public. Meanwhile, 12 retired dogs will be rehabilitated at the newly built retirement home at Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur. The newly arrived members of the ‘K-9 squad’ will be inducted at a function at the Police Headquarters on Monday to be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.