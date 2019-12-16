Home States Kerala

Kerala police to organise contest for its dog squad

The state-level competition to be organised by the Kerala Police will find the best sniffer dog, tracking dog, rescue dog and patrol dog.

Published: 16th December 2019 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Image of Kerala Police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Since inception in 1959, dogs have been an integral part of Kerala Police for crime investigation and security assignments. Now, to celebrate their valour and ability in helping the force, the state police have decided to organise a yearly competition for dogs of K9 Squad.
The state-level competition to be organised by the Kerala Police will find the best sniffer dog, tracking dog, rescue dog and patrol dog.
As per the directive of State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the state-level competition will be conducted every year and the winning dogs of the squad will be awarded specially designed gold medals. “The State Nodal Officer of K9 Squad will conduct a competition among the dogs to find out the best sniffer dogs, tracker dogs, rescue dogs and patrol dogs every year, in October so that they can be awarded medals on Kerala Piravi day which falls on November 1. Such best dogs will be entitled to wear the Kerala Police Canine Medal on their jacket,” an order issued by Behera said.

In Kerala, the use of dogs in police work started in 1959 by establishing a kennel at Thiruvananthapuram with three Alsatian dogs. Now, there are 21 K9 Squads with well-trained dogs and handlers in all the 19 police districts, railway police unit and lndia Reserve Battalion. The dog squad has been renamed as K9 Squad in October 2018.
“The K9 squad of Kerala police is one of the best in the country as the dogs are well-trained to help police crack crimes. At the recently held All-India Police Duty Meet in Lucknow, a four-year-old Labrador Buddy attached to Kasaragod Dog Squad won the gold medal and she is the first Kerala police dog to win this honour competing with 52 other dogs from other state forces, Army and paramilitary,” said a senior officer.

20 new puppies to join K9 squad
T’Puram: The police department will induct 20 new puppies to its dog squad on Monday in a bid to reinforce the wing. The puppies are drawn from superior breeds, including Belgian Malinois, beagle, Chippiparai and Kanni, and will replace 12 dogs that will hang their boots on Monday.  The new inductees after joining ‘K-9 Squad’, as the wing is known, will undergo training in tracking and sniffing explosives and rescue operations. They will also undergo training in detection of drugs, tracking missed persons, collecting evidence from the crime spot and restraining the offenders. Of the 20 puppies, three were gifted by the public.  Meanwhile, 12 retired dogs will be rehabilitated at the newly built retirement home at Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur.  The newly arrived members of the ‘K-9 squad’ will be inducted at a function at the Police Headquarters on Monday to be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dog squad Kerala police
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp