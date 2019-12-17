Home States Kerala

Six Kerala fishermen injured as unidentified ship rams into their boat midsea

The injured who were rescued by occupants of another fishing boat were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 17th December 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

fishing_boats_sea_fishermen

Image of a fishing boat used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six fishermen suffered injuries after an unidentified ship rammed into the fishing boat in which they were travelling at Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram. 

According to the fishermen, the incident took place at around 6 am on Tuesday. The injured who were rescued by occupants of another fishing boat were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The victims undergoing treatment are identified as Sahaya Raju, Sahayam, Raymond, James, Subin and Ranju. All are residents of Poonthura. 

At the same time, the Coastal Police said that as the collision is said to have happened at the mid-sea, they had informed the incident to the Indian Coast Guard and a search is on to identify the vessel. The police also said that the statements of the fishermen will have to be taken to get a real picture of the incident. 

As per preliminary reports, the unidentified ship is said to be named as 'Dubai'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala fishermen accident Poonthura Thiruvananthapuram Indian Coast Guard
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp