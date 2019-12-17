Six Kerala fishermen injured as unidentified ship rams into their boat midsea

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six fishermen suffered injuries after an unidentified ship rammed into the fishing boat in which they were travelling at Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the fishermen, the incident took place at around 6 am on Tuesday. The injured who were rescued by occupants of another fishing boat were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. The victims undergoing treatment are identified as Sahaya Raju, Sahayam, Raymond, James, Subin and Ranju. All are residents of Poonthura.

At the same time, the Coastal Police said that as the collision is said to have happened at the mid-sea, they had informed the incident to the Indian Coast Guard and a search is on to identify the vessel. The police also said that the statements of the fishermen will have to be taken to get a real picture of the incident.

As per preliminary reports, the unidentified ship is said to be named as 'Dubai'.