HC quashes petitions against granting Thiruvanathapuram airport to Adani

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the state government challenging the Airports Authority of India’s move to grant the right of operation, management and development of Trivandrum International Airport to Adani Group. A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice AM Shaffique issued the order and observed the petitions seeking to quash the Request for Proposal (RFP) were not only premature but also not maintainable under Article 226 of the Indian constitution which empowers HC to issue directives.

The government said that apprehending the possibility of privatisation of the airport, it had approached the Centre as early as in 2003. The Centre had categorically stated there were no plans to hand over the airport to any private agency. It was confirmed that any proposal concerning privatisation would be made in consultation with the Kerala government, taking into account the state’s contribution.

While matters remained like this, the Centre decided to develop the airport on a public-private partnership model. The chief minister had also sent a letter on November 21, 2018, reiterating the necessity to continue the operation of the airport through an SPV with the state as a chief promoter. However, it was not considered and the Centre proceeded with the decision. It was contrary to the earlier declared policy of the Centre, the petitioner said.

Union to challenge order at SC S Ajith Kumar, secretary of Airport Authority Employees Union, Trivandrum, said the union would challenge the High Court order in the Supreme Court and it would not go back on its fight against privatising the airport.