Citizenship Act: Yediyurappa feels the heat in Kerala as KSU activists wave black flags at him

Published: 24th December 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 01:44 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa continues to feel the protest of Keralites on his second day of visit in the state as Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists tried to block his way and showed him black flags when he reached Trivandrum International airport to board the flight to Kannur.  

Though large number of police personnel was deployed at the airport premises, KASU activists tried to block Yediyurappa's convoy. 

However, the police managed to provide safe entry for the chief minister airport by taking around 20 protestors into the custody. 

On Monday as well, KSU and Youth Congress activists waved black flags at him after trying to block his convoy when he reached the capital to offer prayers at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple. The protest was held by the workers against the police excess on Citizenship Amendment Act agitations in Karnataka and unlawful detention of seven journalists from Kerala in Mangalore.

Around 25 KSU activists were taken into custody by police on Monday. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala visited the activities detained by the police at AR Camp, Nandavanam, in the morning.

The SFI activists have also waved black flag at Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan during a function at Kozhikode on Tuesday morning.

