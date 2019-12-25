Home States Kerala

Coast Guard red-flags Chinese tracker devices on fishing boats

The Indian Coast Guard has red flagged the use of China-made automatic identification system (AIS), a tracking device made mandatory for fishing vessels, as it poses a security risk.

Published: 25th December 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Coast Guard has red flagged the use of China-made automatic identification system (AIS), a tracking device made mandatory for fishing vessels, as it poses a security risk.

According to sources, the Coast Guard has written to the state Government to ensure that only the AIS sourced from authorised vendors and cleared by the security agencies are used in fishing boats. Based on the alert, the Fisheries Department has issued a directive that all fishing vessels should get the devices configured.

“A standard AIS costs around `50,000. The government provides the device to fishing boats at a subsidised rate. However, AIS manufactured in China is available for `5000 and `10,000. Each AIS will have a Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI) number with a country code. If the fishing boats install the Chinese gadget, the tracking system of the security agencies will identify it as a Chinese vessel on the basis of the country code,” said a Defence source.

The Navy and Coast Guard have been maintaining a tight vigil along the maritime borders of the country post the Easter Sunday terror attack in Sri Lanka, as there are intelligence reports of possible entry of terrorists through the porous coastline.

“Of late, there has been an increase in instances of Chinese vessels transgressing into India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends up to 200 nautical miles from the coast. As many boats have Chinese AIS, we often get confused between Indian boats and Chinese vessels. We should avoid this,” said a Defence officer.

The admission by the Coast Guard about the increase in the presence of Chinese vessels in India’s EEZ gives credence to the complaints raised by fishing boat operators that Chinese vessels were fishing illegally in Indian waters.“We have launched an awareness programme for fishing boat operators based on a direction from the government to configure the AIS and ensure that it bears an Indian MMSI number. As the Chinese AIS is cheaper, many boats have installed it. This will pose a risk during search and rescue operations also,” said Fisheries assistant director Joice Abraham.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp