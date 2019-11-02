Girls’ parents stay back in Capital, child rights official returns after long wait

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: For the second day running, the member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) could not meet the parents of the two Dalit minor girls, who were sexually abused and found hanging in 2017 at their house at Attappallam in Walayar.

NCPCR member Yashwant Jain had flown down from New Delhi on Thursday to hear the girls’ parents but they were taken to the state capital for a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He stayed back overnight on assurance that he could meet the victims’ parents on Friday morning. However, after waiting till 9am, the official returned as he had to catch the return flight from Coimbatore at 11 am.

BJP district president E Krishnadas said Jain was scheduled to meet the parents at their home at 8am. Initially, sources close to the family had said the parents would reach Palakkad in the morning. However, BJP workers who went to the house at 7am, found it locked. The parents’ mobile phone too was switched off.

It is learnt that the parents returned to their home only at around 3.30 pm on Friday, indicating that they may have stayed back in Thiruvananthapuram, despite agreeing to meet NCPCR member by 8 am.

Krishnadas alleged the state government was particular that a Central agency should not intervene in the case.

Oppn tightens screws

BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan staged a one-day fast on Friday asking the LDF government to hand over the Walayar case to CBI KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will also undertake a one-day fast on Monday demanding CBI investigation in the case Mullappally will visit the minor girls’ parents on Saturday