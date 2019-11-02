Home States Kerala

Girls’ parents stay back in Capital, child rights official returns after long wait

NCPCR member Yashwant Jain had flown down from New Delhi on Thursday to hear the girls’ parents but they were taken to the state capital for a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 02nd November 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The mother of the minor girls, who died under mysterious circumstances at Walayar, breaking down as she emerges from the meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala Assembly in T’Puram, on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: For the second day running, the member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) could not meet the parents of the two Dalit minor girls, who were sexually abused and found hanging in 2017 at their house at Attappallam in Walayar.

NCPCR member Yashwant Jain had flown down from New Delhi on Thursday to hear the girls’ parents but they were taken to the state capital for a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He stayed back overnight on assurance that he could meet the victims’ parents on Friday morning. However, after waiting till 9am, the official returned as he had to catch the return flight from Coimbatore at 11 am.

BJP district president E Krishnadas said Jain was scheduled to meet the parents at their home at 8am. Initially, sources close to the family had said the parents would reach Palakkad in the morning. However, BJP workers who went to the house at 7am, found it locked. The parents’ mobile phone too was switched off.

It is learnt that the parents returned to their home only at around 3.30 pm on Friday, indicating that they may have stayed back in Thiruvananthapuram, despite agreeing to meet NCPCR member by 8 am.
Krishnadas alleged the state government was particular that a Central agency should not intervene in the case. 

Oppn tightens screws
BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan staged a one-day fast on Friday asking the LDF government to hand over the Walayar case to CBI  KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will also undertake a one-day fast on Monday demanding CBI investigation in the case Mullappally will visit the minor girls’ parents on Saturday

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Walayar sisters death Dalit sisters
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp