Kerala CPM members arrest: Alan Suhaib, Taha Fasal suspended from party for Maoist links

The preliminary findings of the party designated inquiry commission have been discussed in the local committee meetings since Monday.

Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Though there is no official confirmation, CPM has reportedly suspended its members Alan Suhaib and Taha Fasal after being charged under UAPA sections with alleged Maoist links. According to a source, the decision is an internal one and was reported under Kozhikode South area committee on Tuesday.

The suspension is in the wake of the party finding that both Alan and Thwaha have Maoist connections. At the same time, the suspension has not been reported in the committee meetings in rural areas where meetings started a day late.

Sources said that there was no discussion on the report as the meeting was a general body one. But members expressed their opinions.

