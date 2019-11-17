ULCCS bags Rs 18.8 crore tender for Palarivattom flyover reconstruction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM-backed Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), which has been bagging numerous development contracts ever since the LDF government came to power, won another deal when the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) awarded the tender for the demolition and re-construction of Palarivattom flyover on Friday.

Interestingly, the agency has won the contract only a few days after the Opposition parties protested in the assembly that the government had allegedly provided it access to the state police database.

“DMRC has finalised the agency for execution of the work through tendering and the orders have been issued to ULCCS, Vatakara, for `18.77 crore. DMRC finalised the tender 22 days after the issue of government order. Several agencies bid for the project but ULCCS quotes lowest amount “ said a senior officer privy to the tendering process. Reconstruction of Palarivattom flyover was handed over to DMRC on October 25.

As per the agreement, the demolition and re-construction of the flyover will be completed within nine months. However, the demolition of the flyover will be taken up only after High Court clears pending cases. “We have asked the ULCCS to remain ready to start the work soon after High Court disposes of pending cases. Steps will be taken to complete the rehabilitation of Palarivattom flyover within a given timeframe,” said a DMRC officer.

ULCCS has courted controversy for the spree of development contracts it has been winning since the Pinarayi government came to power in 2016.

In fact, the CAG report on economic sector for the financial year ended March 2017 said the PWD awarded five works worth `809.93 crore to the ULCCS on nomination basis without tender violating the guidelines issued by the Central Vigilance Commission and Kerala Financial Code.

Kerala High Court had ordered that Palarivattom flyover should not be demolished without its permission. The court also directed the government to consider conducting a load test engaging either IIT Kanpur, IIT Mumbai or any agency specialised in bridges to assess the strength of the structure.