MLA’s check dam sparks development vs eco debate

Aswin Nandakumar

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A group of environmental activists from Kerala Nadi Samrakshana Samiti was confronted by a mob of 200 people near a quarry at Thenaruvi in Kakkadampoyil on Sunday. On Tuesday, the state government informed the Kerala High Court that the check dam co-owned by LDF MLA PV Anwar, located in the same village, had already been demolished.

These incidents have brought to the spotlight the destruction of an ecologically fragile zone versus development debate in the village which is part of Koodaranji panchayat. While many residents claim that the court order for the complete demolition of the illegally constructed check dam has not been implemented, another group claims the environment concern is uncalled for.

TNIE visited the check dam, a km away from the water theme park owned by Anwar, and found that the check dam was not fully dismantled as claimed by the government. Many remnants of concrete structures are clearly visible at the spot.

However, the water was not fully being contained in the structure and it was flowing downstream. The rusted cable car iron pillars and cables which ran over the check dams still exist.

Aneesh K C, member of AIYF and a local resident, said during monsoons this structure could pose a greater threat to the ecology and could cost human lives. The voices of dissent have been sidelined using vile threats, he said.

A SECTION SUPPORTS THEME PARK

However, a section of the people in the village supports the theme park and the resort saying they would boost the tourism prospect of the region. “I settled in this village in 1970s with my family and agriculture is not viable. Cash crops like rubber do not grow here. During the 1990s, the weather pattern affected agriculture productivity. I feel tourism can help this village prosper,” said Kuruvila E, a 60-year-old farmer, as he pointed towards the wilted rubber trees and headless arecanut trees. A collective of villagers belonging to CPM, Congress, Janata Dal, BJP, CPI and Muslim League has called a day-long strike in the village on October 21. “We are for environment protection, but a lobby is trying to ensure no tourist facility is arranged in Kakkadampoyil. This is unfair and people in the village are concerned,” said K S Arun Kumar, panchayat member, who belongs to the CPM.

‘Saw outright violations at Thenaruvi quarry’

We were a group of 46 people which included K Ajitha, M N Karassery and Kusumam Joseph, who decided to inspect the environment violations at Thenaruvi quarry, where the resort owned by P V Anwar, MLA, is situated. The check dam was allegedly constructed to ensure water availability for the water theme park.

When we reached the quarry, at first glance itself we could see outright violations.

A stream was diverted and there was no fencing around the quarry. The rules clearly say mining is not allowed in slopes more than 30 degrees steep. But at Thenaruvi, we could see hills which were 90 degrees steep. There are no roads leading to the quarry.



As soon as we set out for the next destination, we were blocked by an unruly mob and the numbers swelled to about 200 people in no time. Some people, including women, in the group were physically assaulted and their mobile phones were snatched away. Abuses were hurled on them. We had anticipated the danger and had informed the police, but they arrived at the site about two and a half hours after the incident.

(C R Neelakantan, environmentalist)