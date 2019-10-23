Koodathayi murders: Sily had food at Jolly’s house on the day she died

Home States Kerala

At the clinic, Sily showed some discomfort. Following which Jolly gave her a medicine saying that she could be having seizures.

KOZHIKODE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sily Sebastian murder, which is the last death in the sensational Koodathayi serial killings, on Tuesday collected statement of Sily’s elder son. He provided details about his mother’s death on January 11, 2016, and other related incidents.

His statement hinted that Jolly had planned the murder of Sily with the connivance of Shaju. As per his statement, Sily along with Jolly had attended a marriage on the day of her death. After attending the wedding, they went to Ponnamattom house where Jolly served Sily fried rice. Later, the duo along with their kids went to a dental clinic at Thamarassery.

At the clinic, Sily showed some discomfort. Following which Jolly gave her a medicine saying that she could be having seizures. Soon after consuming the medicine, Sily collapsed on Jolly’s lap. She then gave some water to Sily. Sily’s brother who was there said that she should be rushed to the nearest hospital. However, both Jolly and Shaju refused to do so and they took her to Santhi Hospital in Omassery, which is far away, instead.

