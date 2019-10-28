Home States Kerala

Five first-time MLAs join Kerala assembly

LDF MLAs walked to the front row of the ruling bench and make it a point to shake hands with Chief Minister.

Published: 28th October 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Newly elected MLA's MC Kamaruddin,TJ Vinodh,Shanimol Osman and VK Prasanth arriving to Assembly for the oath taking ceremony.

Newly elected MLA's MC Kamaruddin,TJ Vinodh,Shanimol Osman and VK Prasanth arriving to Assembly for the oath taking ceremony. ( Photo | EPS, BP Deepu )

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five first time MLAs joined 14th assembly as they formally sworn in on the first day of the 16th session on Monday. KU Janeesh Kumar (Konni), MC Kamarudheen (Manjeshwar), VK Prasanth (Vattiyoorkavu), Shanimol Usman (Aroor), TJ Vinod (Ernakulam) have formally become the members of the assembly.

The excitement of attending the assembly was visible on the newcomers. Kamarudheen was the most cheerful as he waved around him before taking oath in the name of God, in Kannada.

Kamarudheen shook hands with Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Among the new MLAs only was Prasanth looked colourful as he wore a bright blue shirt while the others were clad in whites or white and black patterns.

LDF MLAs walked to the front row of the ruling bench and make it a point to shake hands with Chief Minister. Prasanth even received a pat from the lone BJP MLA, O Rajagopal, when he went to greet other members.

When Shanimol rose to take her turn for oath-taking, Finance Minister and Alappuzha MLA, T M Thomas Isaac, welcomed her with folded hands. The new MLAs were cheered by supporters from the visitors' gallery.

The camaraderie, however, was short-lived as the floor witnessed din as the opposition staged protest against the denial of adjournment motion demanding CBI probe in the murder of minors form Walayar in Palakkad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Assembly Kerala First Time MLAs VK Prasanth MC Kamarudheen KU Janeesh Kumar Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp