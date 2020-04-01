STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Data geeks ‘install’ Kerala Covid tracker

Kerala releases Covid-19 statistics every evening, perhaps in a manner better than any other state.

Published: 01st April 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of sanitation drive against coronavirus in Kochi.

Kerala Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of sanitation drive against coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala releases Covid-19 statistics every evening, perhaps in a manner better than any other state. For a layman, however, an easy-to-digest Covid-19 tracker website was unavailable for a live update on the pandemic in the state.Now, a group of Malayali technology volunteers from across the globe have joined hands to establish a Kerala Covid tracker website. It goes a step further to give an effective visual representation of the outbreak.

The site covid19kerala.info — developed by data geeks led by Dr Jijo P Ulahanan, HoD (physics), Government College, Kasaragod — brings out a live update on the coronavirus across Kerala. It provides all details, including the district-wise break-up, the outbreak spread trend, new cases by day and confirmed case trajectories by district, in a visually appealing manner.

“We began this purely for an academic purpose though the idea was also to provide the public  with easy to track single-point source for all Covid cases in Kerala,” Ulahanan told TNIE.During the 2018 flood, many online communities joined hands to provide technological support including information to help track missing persons and provide relief measures, apart from live data on the flood-affected persons. From the tech communities’ perspective, this was seen missing in the coronavirus outbreak. That’s when Nishad Thalath — a data geek and network security expert who is doing metadata research at the University of Tsukuba in Japan — contacted Ulahanan, a close friend and his senior at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat). Nishad floated the idea of a Covid tracker site similar to Japan’s Covid tracker covid19japan.com.

Soon, other experts in data modelling — Jeevan U of Cusat, Nikhil Narayanan, Musafir, Dr A V Pradeep, Sreehari, Jaleel K, Saneesh Chengamanad, Prem Prabhakar, Sooraj P Suresh and Sreekanth C — joined in from their respective locations to set up the Kerala Covid tracker. The site has now emerged as the most reliable source for Covid updates from the state. Ulahanan said, though the Kerala Government was giving daily updates, which are good, some information is still missing. “We don’t get the gender profile or the age profile of the Covid patients, which will not help in our predictions,” he said.Do the tech volunteers plan to include other states? Can the site predict the rise or fall in the numbers of Covid patients? 

“Our focus is on Kerala and the rise of this pandemic in the state,” Nikhil Narayanan said. “Some of us are experts at data modelling and we plan to include trend-predictors, at both the conservative and aggressive ends. We are monitoring the trajectory closely during this lockdown period and will do so even after that, until we have enough data points around Kerala to project the rise and fall of this pandemic.” He said there are scientists in the team looking at various infectious disease models.

Staying on track
Visit covid19kerala.info to get live updates on: 
Coronavirus statistics across the state
District-wise break-up
Outbreak spread trend
New cases by day
Confirmed case trajectories by district

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Kerala Covid-19 tracker Coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp