This Kerala couple went virtual way to get engaged during lockdown

 As they say, true love endures despite all hardships.

Published: 01st April 2020 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Neethu Sethumadhavan
Express News Service

KOCHI: As they say, true love endures despite all hardships. This proved true in the case of Reshma Pradeep and K Madhusoodanan during the time of lockdown.  Their betrothal ceremony was set to be held on Tuesday at Reshma’s house in Changaramkulam, Malappuram, for which 300 guests were expected. However, Covid-19 poured cold water on their plans. Taking into account the stringent restrictions on social gatherings, both families decided to make it a low-key affair.

However, the 21-day lockdown by the government upset their plans. Madhu, a 31-year-old album designer from Pattambi, and his family did not get permission from the police to travel more than 25 km to reach Changaramkulam for the function. On the other side, conservative thoughts prevented the families from postponing the ceremony. It was then Reshma, a 24-year-old psychologist, struck upon the concept of ‘virtual engagement’.

“We get connected with people during the lockdown through video calls. So why not conduct the function through Skype? Relatives from far and near can also view it. I shared the idea with my father and the groom’s relatives to which they agreed without any reservation,” Reshma told TNIE.“The function started as planned, at 10am. We sat in front of the laptop by maintaining social distance among ourselves. There were three persons from the groom’s side and 10 from our side,” she said. The respective families from their homes formally vouched for their relationship. “As a medical professional, I advise my clients to be socially responsible. Instead of postponing things, people can use social media to make life meaningful during a crisis,” the cheerful bride-to-be said.

Madhu was all smiles as he gave thumbs-up to Reshma’s idea for a virtual engagement instead of incurring the wrath of the police.  “Around 300 people were invited for the function. Had they attended the event and if something bad happens, it would be really unfortunate,” said Reshma’s father Pradeep K, who has been in the frontline of the fight against the pandemic. “We were looking forward to the engagement as this is the first marriage in our family,” said Reshma’s mother Girija Devi, who now keeps her fingers crossed to celebrate her daughter’s wedding the date of which will be finalised later.

