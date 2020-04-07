MK Arjunan, master of melodies, passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M K Arjunan, who composed music for more than 700 songs in 200 films and was regarded as the master of melody in Malayalam films, passed away at his home in Palluruthy near here on Monday. He was 84.Arjunan Master, as he is fondly called, was born on August 25, 1936, as the youngest of 14 children. His father died when he was just six months old. He received his first lessons in music at a young age when his mother sent him and his brother to Jevakarunyananda Ashram, Palani.

began his career by composing for small-time amateur plays and soon became a sought-after name. Later, he began to associate with top troupes like Changanassery Geetha, People’s Theatre, Kalidasa Kalakendram, Desabhimani Theatres, Alleppey Theatres and KPAC. He would go on to compose around 800 songs for 300 plays.

The next logical step was the Malayalam film industry. Stalwarts like G Devarajan, K Raghavan and M S Baburaj were ruling the roost at that time, but young Arjunan established his identity after making his debut as a composer in Karutha Pournami in 1968. Sreekumaran Thampi and Arjuanan master emerged as the most prolific lyricist-composer pair in Malayalam film industry back then. They worked together in 50 films and gave some of the most memorable hits ever.

Despite setting the score for hundreds of songs, the master composer had to wait till 2017 to receive his first state award — that is 50 years since he began his career — for the movie Bhayanakam. Arjunan master is also credited with giving music maestro A R Rahman his first break in films as a keyboard player in 1981 release Adimachangala.

HIT MAKER, HIT PAIR

Karutha Pournami released in 1968 marked M K Arjunan’s debut as a composer, but it was the songs of Rest House (1969) that made him popular

Rest House also marked the launch of Sree Kumaran Thampi-M K Arjunan, one of the most successful lyricist-composer pairs of Malayalam cinema. They went on to associate in nearly 50 films