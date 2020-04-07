STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

MK Arjunan, master of melodies, passes away

They worked together in 50 films and gave some of the most memorable hits ever.

Published: 07th April 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

MK Arjunan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M K Arjunan, who composed music for more than 700 songs in 200 films and was regarded as the master of melody in Malayalam films, passed away at his home in Palluruthy near here on Monday. He was 84.Arjunan Master, as he is fondly called, was born on August 25, 1936, as the youngest of 14 children. His father died when he was just six months old. He received his first lessons in music at a young age when his mother sent him and his brother to Jevakarunyananda Ashram, Palani.

began his career by composing for small-time amateur plays and soon became a sought-after name. Later, he began to associate with top troupes like Changanassery Geetha, People’s Theatre, Kalidasa Kalakendram, Desabhimani Theatres, Alleppey Theatres and KPAC. He would go on to compose around 800 songs for 300 plays.

The next logical step was the Malayalam film industry. Stalwarts like G Devarajan, K Raghavan and M S Baburaj were ruling the roost at that time, but young Arjunan established his identity after making his debut as a composer in  Karutha Pournami in 1968. Sreekumaran Thampi and Arjuanan master emerged as the most prolific lyricist-composer pair in Malayalam film industry back then. They worked together in 50 films and gave some of the most memorable hits ever.

Despite setting the score for hundreds of songs, the master composer had to wait till 2017 to receive his first state award — that is 50 years since he began his career — for the movie Bhayanakam. Arjunan master is also credited with giving music maestro A R Rahman his first break in films as a keyboard player in 1981 release Adimachangala.

HIT MAKER, HIT PAIR
Karutha Pournami released in 1968 marked M K Arjunan’s debut as a composer, but it was the songs of Rest House (1969) that made him popular
Rest House also marked the launch of Sree Kumaran Thampi-M K Arjunan, one of the most successful lyricist-composer pairs of Malayalam cinema. They went on to associate in nearly 50 films

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MK Arjunan
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp