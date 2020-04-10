STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus cripples criminals; crime rates drop in Kerala

Published: 10th April 2020 02:26 PM

For representational purpose. . (Photo |EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid-19 appears to have taken curbed the crimes, as crime rates across Kerala has come down significantly, since the lockdown came into force.

A brief comparison on the crimes registered during the same period last year shows significant decline, as crime in every segment has come down.

When it came to thefts during the lockdown period as compared to the same period in the previous year, from 12 it came down to 2 and in small petty theft cases, was a mere eight.

While four murder cases have been registered, incidents of crime against women were just 10 and one rape case was registered.

While there has been a spurt in domestic violence incidents across the country, in Kerala during the lockdown period so far just two complaints have been registered.

However, with regard to cases against people for breaking lockdown rules, more than 30,000 cases have been registered and 20,000 vehicles have been impounded.

On Friday, the police authorities pointed out that space is turning out a constraint in police stations, they have requested authorities that it would be better if the owners are asked to take away their vehicles, while the case will take its legal course.

