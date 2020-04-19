STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Despite exemption from lockdown, Kerala's fisheries sector yet to resume activities

The mechanised boats are unable to resume operations as most of the workers have returned to their native places as fishing activities were stopped.

Published: 19th April 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

A man fishing in Korappuzha river at Kuniyilkadavu bridge in Kozhikode.

A man fishing in Korappuzha river at Kuniyilkadavu bridge in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Manoj Vishwanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Union Government issued an order on April 10 exempting the fisheries sector from lockdown guidelines, the fisheries sector in the state is unable to resume operations due to the non-availability of workers and restrictions imposed on transportation.

The government had exempted "Operations of the fishing (marine), aquaculture industry including feeding and maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing, hatcheries, feed plants, commercial aquaria, movement of fish and shrimp products and workers for all these activities" from the lockdown advisory, subject to compliance to the restrictions like social distancing and proper hygiene practices.

However, the mechanised boats are unable to resume operations as most of the workers have returned to their native places as fishing activities were stopped.

"Most of the boat workers come from Colachel and Thoothukudi area in Tamil Nadu and these workers had returned to their native places before the lockdown was imposed due to scare of transmission. We can resume fishing activities only if the workers return. Besides, we need some proactive measures as the sector has plunged into crisis due to depletion of fish stocks and hostile attitude of the Fisheries Department," said All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association president Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal.

The fish processing industries are also not able to resume activities due to lockdown restrictions. "As the mechanised boats are not able to resume operations, we are unable to source the fish products. Even if they bring fish, we cannot process shrimp as the peeling units are not functioning. For exporting the processed fish, we need to test the samples and obtain export certification. As all the offices are closed there is difficulty in getting the consignment tested," said Seafood Exporters Association of India Kerala region president Alex K Ninan.

Traditional fishermen are willing to resume fishing activities but are concerned about selling the catch as transporting the fish to the markets is a big challenge.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus lockdown Kerala fishing sector mechanised fishing COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp