UDF alleges shady deal in govt’s telemedicine service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another serious allegation of the breach of privacy of health data followed by the Sprinklr row, senior Congress leader VD Satheesan, MLA, has accused that the private firm entrusted by the state government with providing telemedicine service in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic is also shrouded in mystery. “The private firm has no previous experience and its authenticity has not been verified. As per the documents with the Registrar of Companies, the company, ‘Quick Doctor Health Care Private Limited’, was incorporated on February 19 this year.

A native of Ernakulam and a Changanassery native, who now resides in Thiruvananthapuram, are the directors of the company and they have no previous experience in the sector. “One of the directors is an autorickshaw driver while the other one runs a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the telemedicine programme on April 1 and a video in this regard was posted on his FB page. However, the website of the said company, www.quickhealthcare. com, was launched only on April 7,” Satheesan said.

“When people contact the doctors via the telemedicine service, the details will directly feed into the servers of the firm. The company is thus receiving sensitive health data, including the medical history of the people. Here, the significant health data of people is being handed over to a private entity, which lacks experience and authenticity,” he added.

“The documents released by the government show that if there is a dispute with the service of Sprinklr, one can file a case in any court in New York. But, that is not possible,” Satheesan said. “For that, the agreement should have been endorsed by the US State Department and US Chamber of Commerce. Besides, it should be approved by the Indian Embassy. Another issue is that the court will not consider a document carrying digital signatures,” he added.

Probe demanded Satheesan demanded the government to release the agreement, if there is any, signed with the firm entrusting it with the task. He called for a probe to ascertain whether the firm is a Benami company of Sprinklr.