STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

UDF alleges shady deal in govt’s telemedicine service

A native of Ernakulam and a Changanassery native, who now resides in Thiruvananthapuram, are the directors of the company and they have no previous experience in the sector.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

MLA and KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan.

MLA and KPCC vice-president VD Satheesan.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another serious allegation of the breach of privacy of health data followed by the Sprinklr row, senior Congress leader VD Satheesan, MLA, has accused that the private firm entrusted by the state government with providing telemedicine service in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic is also shrouded in mystery. “The private firm has no previous experience and its authenticity has not been verified. As per the documents with the Registrar of Companies, the company, ‘Quick Doctor Health Care Private Limited’, was incorporated on February 19 this year.

A native of Ernakulam and a Changanassery native, who now resides in Thiruvananthapuram, are the directors of the company and they have no previous experience in the sector. “One of the directors is an autorickshaw driver while the other one runs a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced the telemedicine programme on April 1 and a video in this regard was posted on his FB page. However, the website of the said company, www.quickhealthcare. com, was launched only on April 7,” Satheesan said.

“When people contact the doctors via the telemedicine service, the details will directly feed into the servers of the firm. The company is thus receiving sensitive health data, including the medical history of the people. Here, the significant health data of people is being handed over to a private entity, which lacks experience and authenticity,” he added.

“The documents released by the government show that if there is a dispute with the service of Sprinklr, one can file a case in any court in New York. But, that is not possible,” Satheesan said. “For that, the agreement should have been endorsed by the US State Department and US Chamber of Commerce. Besides, it should be approved by the Indian Embassy. Another issue is that the court will not consider a document carrying digital signatures,” he added.

Probe demanded Satheesan demanded the government to release the agreement, if there is any, signed with the firm entrusting it with the task. He called for a probe to ascertain whether the firm is a Benami company of Sprinklr.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VD Satheesan COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp