COVID-19: Kerala to deduct one month salary of government employees in instalments for five months

Pensioners would be excluded from the list, while it is not known if the health workers would be left out from the list.

Published: 22nd April 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 11:47 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala government has decided to deduct one month salary of the government employees in five monthly instalments to fight against the COVID.

The deducted one-month salary would be reimbursed to them after a specific period.

The finance department has submitted a proposal of deducting a six-day salary of all categories of government employees in a month and the deduction would be continued for five months.

After this, the deducted one-month salary would be given back to the employees in a phased manner.

The proposal was accepted by the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday and it is expected to be announced by Chief Minister.

Earlier, the salary challenge announced by the state government during the time of flood to meet the flood crisis was challenged in the high court by the employees’ associations.

Taking account of the resistance from a section of employees, the government has adopted a system of deducting one-month salary in five monthly instalments and repaying after a certain period especially after the financial situation of the state is improved.

Pensioners would be excluded from the list, while it is not known if the health workers would be left out from the list.

As expected, the pro-Left service organisations welcomed the state government decision while the Opposition service organisations opposed the government move.

