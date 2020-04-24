STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid cases from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka new worry for Kerala

The state’s worry is accentuated by the fact that it has to allow hundreds of lorries carrying vegetables and other essential food items on a daily basis from Tamil Nadu.

Published: 24th April 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

An effigy with a coronavirus-shaped head spreads awareness on the pandemic in Chennai | P Jawahar

By A Satish And RAJESH ABRAHAM
Express News Service

PALAKKAD/KOCHI: Kerala has been worried more about COVID-positive persons arriving from abroad so far, but now it has a fresh headache: sudden increase of infected people from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka crossing borders and entering the state. On Thursday, all four newly infected persons in Idukki were those who had come from neighbouring states — three from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka.

On Tuesday too, the state reported three COVID-19 cases from Tamil Nadu — one each in Palakkad, Malappuram and Kollam. All three travelled to Tamil Nadu and returned to Kerala.

The state’s worry is accentuated by the fact that it has to allow hundreds of lorries carrying vegetables and other essential food items on a daily basis from Tamil Nadu. The state almost entirely depends on Tamil Nadu for most of its vegetables and fruits. Sensing the trouble, DGP Loknath Behera on Thursday wrote to the chief secretaries and his counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to issue appropriate directions to the owners of goods vehicles in the two states to give a self-declaration/certificate stating the names of the drivers and helpers.

Rijo John, health economist and senior fellow at Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), a Kochi-based think tank, said unlike Kerala, most other states have not been transparent in their reporting of COVID cases, which is a concern. “If you look at the number of deaths versus the cases reported in other states, it’s very obvious. In Kerala, compared to the number of COVID cases, the deaths are just two,” he pointed out. Tamil Nadu has reported 18 deaths so far, though the first COVID cases in the country were reported in Kerala back in January. “If we do not go for a stricter enforcement at the borders, Kerala will see sudden explosion of COVID cases in coming days,” John reckoned.

Behera writes to counterparts
This could be the reason for Behera’s letter, in which he said goods lorries from the neighbouring states were coming with one driver and the lorry is used to carry passengers in the guise of the second driver and helper. “Some people from your state are being dropped in our state and vice-versa. In this situation, the checking becomes very difficult,” he wrote.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines allow a goods carrier to have two drivers and one helper. The copies of the communication have been sent to the district collectors of all border districts. Palakkad Collector D Balamurali said the administration has been very strict to prevent any illegal crossings. The administration, he said, in close coordination with the police and GST surveillance squads, has also started border area surveillance to tighten the loose ends, if any.

All four cases in Idukki came from neighbouring states; DGP writes to chief secys, counterparts on  illegal ferrying of people in goods carriers

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus Karnataka Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Raja
    Actually TN and Karnataka have managed the situation well. In TN about 80% of all infection came from a single source and that information is available on public domain. Reading the article one tends to feel that Kerala seems to be on the verge of disclosing the reality finally and is now preparing ground to influence public opinion at that time by pointing at others now.
    12 hours ago reply
Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp