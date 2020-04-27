STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Despite risks, nearly 5,000 health workers take anti-malarial drug

Doctors suggested it would be better to check the ECG of the three health workers before administering them HCQ as there could be cardiovascular issues due to hydroxychloroquine.

Published: 27th April 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

hydroxychloroquine

hydroxychloroquine

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: When two health workers in Kochi contracted Covid-19 last month, the health department recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a preventive drug against the new coronavirus for three of their colleagues who were the close contacts of the patients. HCQ, an old anti-malarial drug, has been in limelight in recent weeks as a potential treatment for Covid-19. Doctors suggested it would be better to check the ECG of the three health workers before administering them HCQ as there could be cardiovascular issues due to hydroxychloroquine.

“Since it was voluntary, none of the three health workers took the HCQ dose even though their ECG showed no signs of cardiac issues,” said a health official. But, this incident seems to be an exception rather than a norm. It is learnt that at least 5,000 health workers, including doctors in Kerala have used HCQ, touted as the ‘magic drug’ for the Covid-19 treatment. Dr Vibha Santosh, faculty-internal medicine, Government Medical College, Ernakulam, told TNIE that the state government had issued guidelines for the use of HCQ on March 24, after the National Taskforce for Covid-19 constituted by the Indian Council for Medical Research recommended the use of HCQ for prophylaxis of SARS-Cov-2 for high-risk infection.

The guidelines said HCQ can be used for asymptomatic healthcare workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 and to asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases. The guidelines prescribe the asymptomatic workers involved in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19 take 400 mg dose twice a day on day 1, followed by 400 mg once weekly for seven weeks to be taken with meals.

The use of HCQ in Kerala widely comes amid reports that the malaria drug showed no benefit in a relatively large trial of its use at veterans’ hospitals in the United States. According to research, about 28 per cent who were given hydroxychloroquine plus usual care died, as against the 11 per cent of those getting routine care alone on a sample of 368 patients.

“It’s voluntary and it is recommended for the doctors and other healthcare workers, who were in close contact with the high-risk Covid patients. As far as I know, at least 5,000 healthcare workers may have used the HCQ,” said Dr Praveen G S, epidemiologist, Government Medical College, Ernakulam.
“Hydroxychloroquine has been used for treating malaria for many years.

The decision rests on the individual whether to take the drug or not,” Dr Praveen said, and added that the fairly high numbers of cardiac-related side effects for those taking the HCQ may be due to the large number of persons taking the drug now. “When you administer the drug on 10 persons, it’s not visible. But when the drug is taken by over several thousands of people, the chances of such cardiac cases coming out is only natural,” he said.

The use of HCQ in Kerala widely comes amid reports that the malaria drug showed no benefit in a relatively large trial of its use at veterans’ hospitals in the United States. 

HCQ, an old anti-malarial drug, has been in limelight in recent weeks as a potential treatment for Covid-19. Doctors suggested it would be better to check the ECG of the three health workers before administering them HCQ as there could be cardiovascular issues due to hydroxychloroquine. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp