Panel headed by district collectors to be formed to supervise airports

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Detailing the preparedness of the state to receive the returning NRKs from abroad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government has decided to depute a committee headed by district collectors in four airports in the state to oversee the exercise of bringing back the expats. As many as 2.76 lakhs expats from 150 countries have registered for returning to Kerala. As per the current trends, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kannur districts will see more footfall of returning expats.

The committee comprising officials from Airports Authority of India, police and Health Department will be in touch with a secretary-level committee formed which is already in consultation with various departments for arranging facilities.

Each airport will have facilities for screening the returning expats, including their medical testing facilities for which the doctors and paramedical staff would be deployed. More counters are to be set up at the airports to avoid rush and services of police personnel are to be ensured. Apart from this, a senior police officer in the rank of DIG would be given the supervision charge of each district where airports are situated.