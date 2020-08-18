STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kozhikode plane crash: Report on aircraft accident in 5 months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has informed the parliamentary standing committee in charge of Civil Aviation that the investigation report on the aircraft accident in the Kozhikode airport will be submitted in five months. It informed the committee that the probe is still under way and it cannot pinpoint anyone, including pilot, as responsible for the accident at this stage. 

The committee has asked the aviation regulator to speed up the pending works in Kozhikode airport, including land acquisition and widening of the existing runway further. Anto Antony, MP—who is a member of the committee along with KC Venugopal and K Muraleedharan—  told Express that the decision to suspend the operation of wide-bodied aircraft cannot be justified for a prolonged period. The aircraft involved in the accident was not a wide-bodied one and the decision to suspend the operation of wide-bodied aircraft soon after the accident will not do well for the airport. 

“The Civil Aviation Ministry should urgently intervene in the matter and speed up the development of the airport. It should also take lead to make available the investigation report into the aircraft accident at the earliest. The committee has also asked the ministry to ensure full compensation to the kin of the accident victims as per the Montreal Convention and asked the ministry to bear the expense of those who injured in the accident,” he said in the meeting.

One more dies, toll in plane crash reaches 19  
 Malappuram: A person who had been under treatment with severe injuries sustained from the airplane crash at Karipur airport died on Sunday night. The deceased is Aravindakshan, 68, a resident of Thiruvali. He had sustained serious injuries to his leg and rib. Sources at the private hospital where Aravindakshan was under treatment told TNIE that he died due to cardiac arrest at 10.30 pm. With this death, the toll in the accident has risen to 19. The hospital authorities said the person was recovering from the injuries. “He suffered severe injuries in the accident, but he was   recovering from those injuries. But the sudden cardiac arrest led to the death. More details on the reasons of the death will be revealed after the post-mortem” said an official with the hospital. 

