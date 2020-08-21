STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala files plea in HC to stay order granting Adani group rights to operate Trivandrum airport

The state made it clear that leasing out buildings and structures as well as other premises of the airport was not in the public interest

Published: 21st August 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram airport

International terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport. ( File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday filed an application in the Kerala High Court seeking to stay all further proceedings based on the Centre's order approving the grant of lease/concession on right of operation, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises Limited for 50 years. The state made it clear that leasing out buildings and structures as well as other premises of the airport was not in the public interest.

The application filed by the government through Senior Government Pleader P Narayanan pointed out that the Supreme Court had set aside the judgment of the High Court dismissing the government’s writ petition against the Airport Authority of India's (AAI) 'Request for Proposal' to grant the right of operation, management and development of the airport to Adani Enterprises Limited.

ALSO READ: Tharoor embarrasses Congress leaders in Kerala by backing Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation

The Supreme Court had also sent back the matter to the High Court for considering the government's challenge on merit. However, during the pendency of the writ petition, the Centre had now approved the lease in favour of the Adani group under section 12A of the Airports Authority of India Act 1994. It was understood that necessary contractual transactions would be entered into by the Centre, AAI and the company following the approval. In fact, the state government had substantial proprietary and other rights over the land on which the airport was constructed.

The government had pointed out that the Centre had assured the state in 2003 that taking into account its contribution for the acquisition of additional land for the airport, it would be consulted when a decision to privatise the management of the airport was taken. This assurance had been violated.

The High Court while dismissing the government's plea had observed that the dispute was between the State of Kerala and the Union government. Only the Supreme Court, and not high courts, had jurisdiction in such Centre-state disputes. Kerala should have directly filed a suit under Article 131 in the Supreme Court, the High Court had observed.

In its writ petition, the government contended that the attempt of the AAI to grant the right of operation, management and development of the airport to Adani Enterprises Limited, which has no previous experience in managing airports, was not in the public interest and violated the provisions of the Airports Authority of India Act as well as the proprietary right of the state government over the land where the airport was situated.

The Centre had also declined a request to transfer the operation of the airport to the state government, which could form a special purpose vehicle and tie up with a partner with proven expertise in airport management. In fact, the state government had preferential rights to get the contract in the public interest, said the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram International airport Adani Enterprises Adani Group
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp