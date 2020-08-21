STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘No point in talks with those disobeying court’

Efforts by the Jacobite faction to overturn the judicial process by criticising courts and judges will not work.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

church-Christians

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reacting to the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church’s offer of talks if the takeover of churches stops, Baselios Paulose II, Catholicos of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) on Thursday said there is no point in holding discussions with those who do not obey court orders.

“The 1934 constitution of the Church has been accepted many times by the Supreme Court. Questioning it is akin to challenging God’s justice and the country’s judicial system. Efforts by the Jacobite faction to overturn the judicial process by criticising courts and judges will not work. Many discussions have been held since the time this dispute started,” said the Catholicos in a press release. “In 1995, the Supreme Court had prepared a plan for the resolution of the dispute through discussions. Though committees had been formed by both factions under the mentorship of Justice Malimath, the Jacobites had withdrawn from the discussions. It was a golden opportunity to resolve issues amicably, which they turned down. The case, which saw closure on July 3, 2017, was filed by the Jacobite faction,” said the Catholicos.

“The Orthodox (Church) has not stood in the way of any of the parishioners’ rights, and do not intend to do also. Neither have we driven true believers out of churches. The Jacobites created the commotion at Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church and other churches. When the police action happened, none of the Orthodox members were even present. It is natural that the police will take action against those who break the law. It is only cheap to try and use the Patriarch of Antioch to portray the Orthodox faction in bad light in front of other Christian denominations,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp