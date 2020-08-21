STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Onam kit ‘not so clean’, reveals statewide raid

The service of food safety department and legal metrology officials will be made available to assess the quality and quantity of the items included in the kit.

Published: 21st August 2020 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday conducted a statewide raid on Supplyco packing centres, Maveli stores, and ration shops and detected lapses from the part of senior officials in ensuring quality and quantity of the essential items included in the ‘Onam kit’ meant for free distribution.

The drive named ‘Operation Kit Clean’ was launched on the basis of complaints received by Vigilance Director Anil Kant. The complaints said the kit contained sub-standard items in lesser quantities than mentioned in the packet. There was also complaints that the prices printed on the packets were way more than the market price. The raids substantiated the allegations as several anomalies were detected in several places. The Vigilance’s statement said the quantity of jaggery was short by 50 to 100g in the kit, while packets of several items did not have any mention of their manufacturing and packing dates. In several places, some items in the kit were missing.

“There are lapses from the side of Supplyco’s higher officials in ensuring the quality and quantity of the essential items in the kit,” the Vigilance statement said. The government had announced that each kit will have essential items worth `500. But the Vigilance said kits in most of the packing centres were found to have items ranging from `400 to `490.

Anil Kant said Vigilance will compare the market retail price (MRP) of the items in the kit and their original market price in the coming days. The service of food safety department and legal metrology officials will be made available to assess the quality and quantity of the items included in the kit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp