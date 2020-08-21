Wise or not? Kerala assembly session set to be largest gathering of elderly in state since lockdown

MS Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the Kerala Assembly meets for a single-day session on Monday, it would perhaps be the largest gathering of older adults in the state since the lockdown. According to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister AK Balan, 71 legislators are aged 60 or above and 41 are aged 70 or above.

The senior citizens who should ideally observe a reverse quarantine in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are forced to come to the capital to fulfill the Constitutional obligation of the House to meet once in every six months. The day would be eventful since the Opposition UDF will move a no-confidence motion against the government besides the election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat.

The Law Minister is among those who view the session as a potential threat to the life of senior members. "As per the rules, these senior citizens are to undergo reverse quarantine. But it is a Constitutional obligation to convene the house. Ideally, it should have been limited to one hour. A day-long session poses a severe threat to the members. There is every chance for an infection and I'm really scared," he told The New Indian Express.

Balan who turned 72 this month rued that the ruling and opposition fronts had a "united stand to throw the vulnerable people into the mouth of the pandemic".

A press release issued by the Speaker's Office on Friday evening listed a number of precautionary measures including a revised seating arrangement. Unlike some of its counterparts, the Kerala Assembly has fixed seats for its members. The ministers, Opposition Leader and parliamentary party leaders in the front row are given chairs while all other members share two-seater sofas.

But on Monday, every member will be given a chair and they would be seated at least 1.5 m apart from others. Members will wear masks, face shields and gloves and will have sanitisers on their desks.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan reviewed the safety arrangements on Friday. He directed the officers to restrict the number of persons entering the complex on the day. The Chief Minister, finance minister, parliamentary affairs minister and opposition leader will be allowed to take their attenders inside the house. Staff of other ministers will have to wait outside. The chief secretary has been asked to restrict the number of persons to the officers gallery.

The house will go back to the traditional method of standing up or raising hands for voting as part of the assembly proceedings. This is because the electronic voting will not be possible in the new setting.

All entering the assembly complex will have to undergo thermal scanning. The legislators and their staff members are given two options for COVID-19 testing -- a PCR testing facility at their native places and antigen testing at the Assembly or the Legislative Hostel. A negative certificate is mandatory to attend the session but members who test positive will be allowed to cast their vote for the Rajya Sabha poll.

Legislature Secretary SV Unnikrishnan Nair said the arrangements were made in consultation with experts in the health department. "Members will be subjected to thermal screening when they come for the voting as well. This time the Election Commission will provide a separate pen to each member for voting," he said. The experts have allowed the use of the centralised air conditioner but the temperature should be maintained about 25 degree celsius. They have also advised to keep the doors open if the AC is used.

Besides the regular doctor, there would be two mobile medical units on duty. The antigen test which will begin at 7 a.m. is open to the staff members of the legislators and media persons.

The Indian Coffee House outlets in the complex will be open but only parcel food will be allowed. Legislators will be given food at the dining hall on the cellar floor. Hygienic food packets will be provided for refreshment and lunch. Entry is banned to the public gallery and speaker's gallery.