Cyber attack on journos: NWC seeks police report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Women’s Commission has sought a report from the State Police Chief (SPC) on the actions taken so far by the police on the complaint of cyber attack filed by woman journalists. In her communique to Loknath Behera, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the SPC report within five days detailing the actions taken. A section of journalists, including women, had come under vicious cyber attack from suspected CPM cyber activists, who hurled abuses on the journalists at a personal level. The journos came under the attack allegedly for their reportage on gold smuggling case.

Following this, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) had urged the Chief Minister and Police Chief to take action against the culprits. The Cyber Cell and Hi-tech Cell were tasked by the Police Chief to probe the matter, but so far no arrests have been made in connection with the cyber attacks. Meanwhile, Loknath Behera said he has not yet received any notice from the NCW.