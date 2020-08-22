STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC dismisses PIL calling for rules to restrict media trials

A petition alleged that the media houses are proclaiming the names of the persons not even named in the FIR and stories are being planted to create suspicion in the minds of the public at large.

Published: 22nd August 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation petition seeking to frame guidelines to restrict the media from conducting media trial in matters of public interest. The court observed that framing of guidelines for regulating the press is not possible.

The court also rejected the plea to initiate contempt of court proceedings and action other prevailing laws to restrain mass media from conducting media trial in matters of public interest.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order on the petition filed by KS Halvi of Cherthala in  Alappuzha district (WP(C).No.16349 OF 2020) alleging that scathing attacks are made by the media by acting themselves as judges, overriding the official justicedelivery system, and thereby interfering with the right to a fair trial of an accused in criminal cases.

The petitioner alleged that the media houses are proclaiming the names of the persons not even named in the FIR and stories are being planted to create suspicion in the minds of the public at large.

The petitioner also alleged that the media sensationalised the gold smuggling case without any basis. The media reported that former IT Secretary M Sivasankar, who was removed from the post of Chief Minister's
Principal Secretary, was the link between Swapna Suresh and the Kerala government and that Sivasankar appointed Swapna Suresh as Operations Manager at the Space Park after she left the UAE Consulate. 

Citing a Supreme Court order, the court pointed that though freedom of the press is not explicitly guaranteed as a fundamental right, it is implicit in the freedom of speech and expression and that freedom of the press has always been a cherished right in all democratic countries.

Media has been rightly described as the Fourth Estate, though it is not immune from the general law of land including civil and criminal liability for libel and defamation.

"On analysing the observations and the findings rendered by the Apex Court, it is clear that the press enjoys only the freedom like any other citizens, in terms of the guarantee extended under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India. No doubt, the press has got the liberty and the freedom for fair and honest news reporting. However, it is discernible from the words of wisdom rendered by the Apex Court that freedom guaranteed to the press under Article 19(1)(a) cannot be misused and the press has the duty to ensure that reports are made truly and fairly so as not to interfere with the freedom enjoyed by the citizens in any manner," observed the Bench.

"We (the Bench) have no hesitation to hold that a public interest litigation to frame guidelines to restrict the media on the basis of the allegations made in the petition cannot be entertained and no guidelines can be framed taking into account the contentions put forth by the petitioner. The judgements rendered by the Apex Court would make it clear that the media can be restricted by the courts on a case to case basis," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kerala PIL media trial Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp