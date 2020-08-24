IIT-JEE aspirants in Qatar in the dark on exam centre

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the raft of opinions on conducting the IIT-JEE(Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination) in the first week of September, over 100 students in Qatar are in a bind with hardly any clarity on the examination centre.

Both students and their parents said the centre identified for hosting the examination remains virtually clueless on whether it has indeed been zeroed in for the purpose.

"The students living in Qatar are worried since the examination has been scheduled for September 2-3, but there is no information on the exam centre," said Anwar Sadath, whose child is among the candidates. Ever since the Supreme Court pronounced its ruling on holding the exam, Sadath's family has been awaiting further news on this from the authorities concerned.

"As soon as we came to know of the SC ruling, my son searched his mail and downloaded the hall ticket. However, the name of the centre was not the one where the January examination was held. It was some relatively unknown centre," he added.

According to Sadath, they had tried to call up the centre seeking information on the examination, adding, "But there was more worrying news in store for us".

Jayaprakash, another parent, said, "I called up an official at the Family Computer Centre whom I know of. However, he said they had received no such intimation from anybody." Jayaprakash, who runs a computer store, said, I was taken aback on realising that a facility which can hardly cater to around 20 students has been chosen as a centre for such a prestigious examination and that too in these trying times."

"The January examination was held at the Birla Institute. It was a neat affair, with top-level security," he said.

The parents have been left wondering how this centre got the nod when there are umpteen Indian Schools around with excellent facilities. "We made representations to the Indian embassy and sought its help. The embassy officials told us that if they get a letter from the centre informing them of the latter's inability to hold the examination they will take up the matter," he said.

However, the parents alleged that the centre is unwilling to do so. "They might be feeling pretty apprehensive that if they plead their inability, their

reputation will go for a toss. The students have been diligently preparing for the exam for the past several years and when the time has come for them to show

their mettle, they have found that they might not be able to do so. This should not happen," Sadath said.

V C Mashood, general convener, Pravasi Coordination Committee, said the officials of the centre are providing conflicting information. "First they pleaded ignorance about the institution being selected as a centre. Later on, they said they are unable to conduct the examination since they are yet to receive approval from the Qatar government. Which of these are we supposed to believe?" he

said.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Balamurali, course coordinator of Family Computers, said, "On June 29, 2020, we had received an enquiry from Salsar Group on conducting the examination. The initial date for the first test was informed as July 17, 2020. We provided them with a quotation regarding this, with special remarks that the quotation is subject to Covid-19 situation."

"Later on, they informed us that the examination had been postponed and will be conducted between September 1 and 25 due to the Covid-19 situation prevailing globally. We also assumed that we will be able to deliver without hassles as September is expected to be Phase IV for lifting COVID restrictions (unlock4.0) in the emirate. However, by mid-August, we realised that in Phase IV, there will only be the partial lifting of curbs for academic activities. On August 18, we informed the Salsar Group that we will not be able to undertake the project. The latest information we received from them is that they are looking for other alternatives to conduct the examination. This is all the information on JEE we have with us right now," she said.