Kerala plane crash: 37-year-old passenger succumbs to injuries taking toll to 21

The woman had been to the United Arab Emirates to meet her husband early this year,but had to extend her stay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 24th August 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 04:14 PM

The crashed Air India Express flight at the Karipur International Airport.  (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: A 37-year-old woman, injured in the Air India Express plane crash at the nearby Karipur airport on August 7, died at a hospital here, taking the death toll in the accident to 21,governmentsources said on Monday.

The deceased, Manjula Kumari, died last night, thesources said.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway and fell into a valley.

It had broken into pieces in the impact.

While a 53-year-old passenger succumbed to his injuries on August 22, a 68-year-old man, undergoing treatment for leg injuries, died of heart attack on August 17.

