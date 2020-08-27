Kannur: Four beams of under-construction bridge collapse

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The beams of a bridge under construction at Nettoor near Thalassery as part of the Muzhappilangad-Mahe bypass project collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. Fortunately, no one was on the structure during the accident which took place around 2pm. Four beams with a length of 43 metres and width of two metres fell into the river with a big sound. On hearing the big splash, local residents rushed to the spot along with the workers who were engaged in the bypass construction near the bridge.

A tragedy was averted as nobody was in the river below when the beams fell. The accident has happened when the bypass construction has entered the last phase. Officials of EKK Constructions, Perumbavoor, which has the contract of building the bypass, said the accident would delay the completion of the project by five months. The officials said the reasons behind the accident are yet to be analysed. The bypass construction was jointly inaugurated on October 30, 2019, by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.