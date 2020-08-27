STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Secretariat fire: Violence erupts in protests across Kerala

Workers of UDF allies and BJP take out marches alleging conspiracy in Tuesday’s Secretariat fire

Published: 27th August 2020 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Yuva Morcha activists attempting to breach the barricades erected outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protesters burn papers in front of various district collectorates, demand probe into the incident.Several protesters injured after police use water cannons and restort to lathicharge 

The state witnessed widespread protests and violence on Wednesday, as the Opposition UDF and BJP launched campaigns alleging conspiracy behind the fire in the protocol section of the Secretariat, in which some files were gutted, on Tuesday.With the UDF observing a ‘Black Day’ across the state, Congress, Mahila Congress, Youth League, Youth Congress and KSU leaders staged protests separately. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the protests.  The Secretariat also witnessed a slew of protests by the UDF and BJP throughout the day. At a time when the district administration had warned that Covid cases might shoot up in the capital in the coming days, scant regard was paid to social distancing. 

The Youth Congress march turned violent many times and the police resorted to baton charge, which injured several activists. While Youth Congress Vembayam mandalam president Sharief got seriously injured on the head, woman leader Riji collapsed during police action. The police used water cannons to disperse protestors. A march by Youth League workers also turned violent.

Protests by Youth Congress workers to the collectorates turned violent in Kannur, Kollam and Ernakulam. In Kannur, they burnt files in a symbolic gesture. Youth League workers’ march to Kozhikode City Police Commissioner’s Office also witnessed violence. UDF workers laid a siege to the Kasaragod collectorate.

In Kannur, the collectorate march by BJP workers demanding a detailed investigation into the fire turned violent with many being injured in the lathicharge that ensued. Police also used water cannons against the protesters as they tried to enter the collectorate compound by breaking the barricades put up in front of the main gate. The march was inaugurated by BJP state general secretary Prakash Babu. Three BJP workers, including Azheekode constituency president C C Ratheesh, were among those who were grievously injured in the lathicharge. 

Protesting against policy brutality meted out to the workers, the BJP observed a black day in the district and blocked the road to Caltex near the collectorate after the march. The police removed the workers from the road and arrested most of them, including Prakash Babu, BJP state secretary K Ranjith and district president N Haridas. Ernakulam witnessed vociferous protests by Youth Congress and BJP district committee. 

The two marches to Kanayannur taluk office witnessed minor scuffle between party workers and police as the protesters tried to go beyond the police barricades placed near Maharaja’s College. Eight members each from Youth Congress and BJP were arrested.   In Palakkad, the UDF protest at Five Lights junction in Fort Maidan was inaugurated by KPCC general secretary C Chandran. 

Police arresting and removing BJP workers who took out a march to Kanayannur taluk office in Kochi on Wednesday | PIcs: Vincent Pulickal & Albin Mathew

The BJP staged protests in various places in Palakkad against the arrest of party state president K Surendran. The protest was inaugurated by BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar. At 11.45am, scores of BJP workers reached the north gate of the Secretariat in the capital raising slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in protest against Surendran’s arrest. The police used water cannons and teargas to disperse the protesters. Hardly 20 minutes later, Yuva Morcha workers also staged protests which turned violent. The workers tried to climb over the police barricades to enter the secretariat premises. 

Agitation all around
Supporters of Muslim Youth League, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and SDPI took out marches in the capital too. Mahila Congress workers also tried to climb the barricades in front of the Secretariat. Youth Congress workers burnt the CM in effigy. In Kannur, the collectorate march by BJP workers demanding a detailed probe into the fire turned violent with many being injured in the lathicharge that ensued.

Govt wants security strengthened at Secretariat
The government has tasked the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to take immediate steps to ensure foolproof security at the Secretariat. A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet which met here on Wednesday. The cabinet also assessed the steps taken in the wake of Tuesday’s fire incident at the Secretariat. The government has already ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

12cases registered against various political outfits so far

Protests by Youth Cong workers to the collecto-rates turned violent in Kannur, Kollam and Ernakulam

Cases filed against Cong, BJP leaders
The Cantonment police have registered cases against Congress and BJP leaders for trespassing into the Secretariat premises on Tuesday evening after the fire broke out in the protocol section of the Secretariat. Thiruvananthapuram MLA V S Sivakumar, Congress leader Neyyattinkara Sanal, BJP state chief K Surendran and BJP district president V V Rajesh have been booked for rioting, trespassing and blocking officials from discharging their duties, among other charges. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UDF BJP Secretariat gold smuggling case
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp