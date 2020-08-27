Secretariat fire: Violence erupts in protests across Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protesters burn papers in front of various district collectorates, demand probe into the incident.Several protesters injured after police use water cannons and restort to lathicharge

The state witnessed widespread protests and violence on Wednesday, as the Opposition UDF and BJP launched campaigns alleging conspiracy behind the fire in the protocol section of the Secretariat, in which some files were gutted, on Tuesday.With the UDF observing a ‘Black Day’ across the state, Congress, Mahila Congress, Youth League, Youth Congress and KSU leaders staged protests separately. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the protests. The Secretariat also witnessed a slew of protests by the UDF and BJP throughout the day. At a time when the district administration had warned that Covid cases might shoot up in the capital in the coming days, scant regard was paid to social distancing.

The Youth Congress march turned violent many times and the police resorted to baton charge, which injured several activists. While Youth Congress Vembayam mandalam president Sharief got seriously injured on the head, woman leader Riji collapsed during police action. The police used water cannons to disperse protestors. A march by Youth League workers also turned violent.

Protests by Youth Congress workers to the collectorates turned violent in Kannur, Kollam and Ernakulam. In Kannur, they burnt files in a symbolic gesture. Youth League workers’ march to Kozhikode City Police Commissioner’s Office also witnessed violence. UDF workers laid a siege to the Kasaragod collectorate.

In Kannur, the collectorate march by BJP workers demanding a detailed investigation into the fire turned violent with many being injured in the lathicharge that ensued. Police also used water cannons against the protesters as they tried to enter the collectorate compound by breaking the barricades put up in front of the main gate. The march was inaugurated by BJP state general secretary Prakash Babu. Three BJP workers, including Azheekode constituency president C C Ratheesh, were among those who were grievously injured in the lathicharge.

Protesting against policy brutality meted out to the workers, the BJP observed a black day in the district and blocked the road to Caltex near the collectorate after the march. The police removed the workers from the road and arrested most of them, including Prakash Babu, BJP state secretary K Ranjith and district president N Haridas. Ernakulam witnessed vociferous protests by Youth Congress and BJP district committee.

The two marches to Kanayannur taluk office witnessed minor scuffle between party workers and police as the protesters tried to go beyond the police barricades placed near Maharaja’s College. Eight members each from Youth Congress and BJP were arrested. In Palakkad, the UDF protest at Five Lights junction in Fort Maidan was inaugurated by KPCC general secretary C Chandran.

Police arresting and removing BJP workers who took out a march to Kanayannur taluk office in Kochi on Wednesday | PIcs: Vincent Pulickal & Albin Mathew

The BJP staged protests in various places in Palakkad against the arrest of party state president K Surendran. The protest was inaugurated by BJP state general secretary C Krishnakumar. At 11.45am, scores of BJP workers reached the north gate of the Secretariat in the capital raising slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in protest against Surendran’s arrest. The police used water cannons and teargas to disperse the protesters. Hardly 20 minutes later, Yuva Morcha workers also staged protests which turned violent. The workers tried to climb over the police barricades to enter the secretariat premises.

Agitation all around

Supporters of Muslim Youth League, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and SDPI took out marches in the capital too. Mahila Congress workers also tried to climb the barricades in front of the Secretariat. Youth Congress workers burnt the CM in effigy. In Kannur, the collectorate march by BJP workers demanding a detailed probe into the fire turned violent with many being injured in the lathicharge that ensued.

Govt wants security strengthened at Secretariat

The government has tasked the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to take immediate steps to ensure foolproof security at the Secretariat. A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet which met here on Wednesday. The cabinet also assessed the steps taken in the wake of Tuesday’s fire incident at the Secretariat. The government has already ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

12cases registered against various political outfits so far

Cases filed against Cong, BJP leaders

The Cantonment police have registered cases against Congress and BJP leaders for trespassing into the Secretariat premises on Tuesday evening after the fire broke out in the protocol section of the Secretariat. Thiruvananthapuram MLA V S Sivakumar, Congress leader Neyyattinkara Sanal, BJP state chief K Surendran and BJP district president V V Rajesh have been booked for rioting, trespassing and blocking officials from discharging their duties, among other charges.