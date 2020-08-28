No permission for Unitac to build flats under Life Mission, shows RTI reply

Gopika Varrier By

THRISSUR: The reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara has revealed that the Life Mission had not given permission to Kochi-based Unitac Builders and Developers for the construction of 140 flats as part of the mission’s project. It said the permission for construction was given for the plan submitted by Habitat Technology Group which had first taken up the construction but later withdrew from the project.

As per the plan submitted by Habitat, the project at Wadakkanchery envisaged 203 individual houses. However, Unitac is constructing only 140 flats in four towers. Also, another company, Sane Ventures, is involved in the construction of a primary health centre (PHC), which is not there in Habitat’s plan.

Life Mission responded to the discrepancy saying that since there has been no violation of the Kerala Municipal Building Permit Rules in Unitac’s construction, the plan with 140 flats and a PHC would be regularised before handing the same over to Wadakkanchery Municipality.Anil said, “Since Unitac did not possess the approval for its plan of 140 houses and a primary health centre, Wadakkanchery Municipality has not given permission for the construction.”

He alleged that the structure Unitac is constructing in the particular land is a township. It needs permission from the chief town planner and the municipality after submitting the detailed plan of the project, which has not been done in this case. However, municipal vice-chairman M R Somanarayanan said the municipality had already given its permission to Life Mission for the construction of houses in the particular land.

MLA’s allegations

The selected 1.5 acres are in ecologically fragile area with no drinking water facilities

Norms (Foreign Contribution Regulations Act) violated in receiving the financial aid from the UAE Red Crescent

Unitac and Sane Ventures that took up the construction do not possess PWD licence to construct houses under the Life Mission project abiding by the specifications

No permission obtained from the health department for the primary health centre