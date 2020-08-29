Lavalin case: Third accused requests SC to adjourn appeal

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid allegations of attempts to delay the hearing in the SNC Lavalin case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former KSEB chairman R Sivadasan, who is also the third accused, has approached the Supreme Court seeking to adjourn the appeal till the court resumes its normal functioning. The case was posted before a new bench headed by Justice U U Lalit through videoconferencing.

It was last year listed before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana. The new bench is considering the application filed by CBI challenging the acquittal of first accused K Mohana Chandran, the former principal secretary who later became KSEB chairman, seventh accused Pinarayi and eighth accused A Francis, then joint secretary of the electricity department.