Lavalin: Ex-KSEB chief sends letter to SC registry

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court had found that the three persons had no direct role in the preparing of the consultancy/supply contracts. They did not have any involvement in the modernisation and renovation of Pallivasal, Sengulam and Panniar hydroelectric projects either. The HC had directed Sivadasan and two other accused to face the trial.

The Supreme Court posted the case on Monday following a letter of an advocate on record representing a person who filed petition seeking to implead in the case. On Friday, Sivadasan sent a letter to Registry --- which was accessed by TNIE ---through his advocate P V Saravana Raja citing that “neither the consent has been taken nor any kind of intimation extended before mentioning of matter for urgent listing. The SC bench on April 1, 2019, had directed it to list on a Non- Miscellaneous Day before the court.”