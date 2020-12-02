Bar bribery scam: Chennithala sends legal notice to Biju Ramesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Demanding an apology from hotelier Biju Ramesh for the allegedly defamatory comments he had made against him in connection with the bar bribery scam, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday issued a legal notice to the liquor baron.

Stating that his remarks had caused insurmountable damage to the political reputation the Congress leader had gained over the years, the notice has warned Biju that civil and criminal cases would be slapped against him if he did not withdraw comments. The notice was sent through Chennithala’s counsel and former Director General of Prosecutions T Asaf Ali.

On November 24, Biju Ramesh had claimed before the media that he did not reveal the Opposition leader’s name in his official statement for the bar bribery case because the Congress man and his wife Anita Ramesh had requested him not to do so.

“It was earlier alleged that the CD enclosed by Biju Ramesh with his 164 statements in the case had mentions of Chennithala. However, it has since been proved that the CD was fake. He should retract his statements and apologise to the Opposition leader,” said Chennithala’s counsel in the legal notice.