POCSO case filed against CwC Kannur district chief 

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Thalasserry police on Saturday registered a case against the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) district chairman e D Joseph based on a complaint by a 17-yearold sexual assault survivor that he had misbehaved with her during a counselling session. The girl, a survivor in a PoCSo case registered at Kudiyanmala police station, disclosed the incident during her statement made secretly before the magistrate at Mattannur Judicial First Class magistrate court.

However, Joseph denied these allegations. The incident took place on october 21, when the girl was brought to the office of CWC at eranjoli near Thalassery for counselling. According to the girl’s statement, Joseph touched her body with bad intention during the session. As per the court’s direction, Kudiyanmala police took the girl’s statement regarding the incident. Since the counselling had taken place at the eranjoli after-care home under Thalasserry police station, Kudiyanmala police handed over the FIR to Thalasserry police.

The girl is currently staying at the Women and Children’s Home at Sivapuram. The police registered the case based on court’s directive. “We are not surprised to hear the news,” said Jashik Muhammad, state secretary of Legal Assistance Team (LAT), reacting to the police case. “Such incidents have been taking place for long.

Most of the people appointed to the CWC do not have the required expertise and knowledge to deal with children’s cases,” he said. “Government should be cautious while appointing people to deal with cases related to children as it should be handled carefully. Many of the survivors, who approach the CWC due to unfortunate circumstances, should be brought back to life with special care and attention. Unfortunately, this does not happen always,” said Jashik.