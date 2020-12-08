STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala local body polls: Presiding officer replaced from duty for wearing mask with CPM symbol

Congress leader Bindu Krishna has filed a complaint against a presiding officer, who was on election duty at the Jhon's Cashew Company polling booth 1 in Kottamkara grama panchayat.

Published: 08th December 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 11:03 AM

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: District Collector B Abdul Nassar ordered the replacement of a presiding officer from election duty in a polling booth in Kottamkara grama panchayat for wearing a party symbol inscribed mask inside the booth. The action was taken following a complaint filed by the DCC president against the officer.

DCC president Bindu Krishna has filed a complaint against a presiding officer, who was on election duty at the Jhon's Cashew Company polling booth 1 in Kottamkara gram panchayat, as she was wearing a mask emblazoned with CPM symbol. The UDF has demanded the collector to take action against the officer and immediately replace her from the booth. 

The collector, who is also the district election officer, has earlier warned that no one should enter the booths wearing a mask inscribed with political party symbols or candidates' picture during the local body polls.

As a picture of the officer went viral in social media, an action to immediately replace the officer was taken by the collector. However, the collector has ordered the RDO to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter based on the complaint. Following which an action under the Election Act will be taken against the officer for violating the rules, said the collector.

Meanwhile, the lady officer has justified that she did not notice the party symbol in her mask and just wore a mask she received before entering for her duty.

