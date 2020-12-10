Power tariff likely to go up in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The electricity tariff for households and commercial purposes is likely to surge in the near future in the state a s KSEB’s writ petition filed in the High Court against the order of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission hiking the transmission charges of inter-state electricity distribution project was rejected, according to Kerala Power Board Officers’ Federation (KPBOF). The High Court dismissed the plea on December 2. The KSE B had approached the court contending against the regulations. However, the court observed there was no reason for the court to intervene in the policy decision of the Centre.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Three journalists covering DDC polls in J&K's Anantnag thrashed by cops
'It's the national flower': PIL in Allahabad HC seeks freezing of 'lotus’ as BJP's poll symbol
Drone movement noticed over IB in Jammu: BSF
Mumbai Indians rope in Parthiv Patel as talent scout
Walmart plans to increase exports from India to USD 10 billion by 2027
#Thalapathy65: Actor Vijay's next to be directed by 'Kolamaavu Kokila' fame Nelson