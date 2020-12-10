Power tariff likely to go up in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The electricity tariff for households and commercial purposes is likely to surge in the near future in the state a s KSEB’s writ petition filed in the High Court against the order of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission hiking the transmission charges of inter-state electricity distribution project was rejected, according to Kerala Power Board Officers’ Federation (KPBOF). The High Court dismissed the plea on December 2. The KSE B had approached the court contending against the regulations. However, the court observed there was no reason for the court to intervene in the policy decision of the Centre.