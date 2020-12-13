STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Goethe-Zentrum will enhance Indo-German cultural exchange’

The launch of a German language learning centre in Kochi will enhance the Indo-German cultural exchange, said German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner.

Published: 13th December 2020 06:12 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The launch of a German language learning centre in Kochi will enhance the Indo-German cultural exchange, said German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Goethe Zentrum, a German language learning and cultural exchange centre, at the Chavara Cultural Centre near South Railway Station on Saturday. 

According to Walter, Indian students’ interest to pursue a course in Germany is increasing every year. “There are around 25,000 Indian students studying in Germany, which is more than any other European country. Indian students are gravitating towards the German education system because it is free and of good quality. It is not only technical, but also a reliable and down-to-earth transmission of knowledge,” the diplomat said. 

He praised the commitment displayed by the highly qualified workforce, specifically nurses, of Kerala during the Covid-19 period in Germany. Kerala’s people are held in high regard there, he said.The new facility of Goethe Zentrum has five classrooms, equipped with all modern facilities to learn the German language, ably supported by experienced teachers. The centre will also act as a venue to conduct German language examinations. “The cultural exchange between Kerala and Germany will scale to new heights in the coming days with the establishment of this centre,” he said.

