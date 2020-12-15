ISRO case: SC-posted panel holds first sitting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan appeared before the Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee, constituted to probe whether there was a conspiracy to falsely implicate him in the sensational espionage case in 1994.

The committee headed by former Supreme Court judge D K Jain held its first sitting at the secretariat annexure in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. The meeting reportedly was held to confirm some of the events that went through after the arrest of Narayanan, then a top scientist with ISRO.

He had sought criminal action against DIG (crimes) Siby Mathews who headed the Special Investigation Team in the spy case, former DySP K K Joshua and S Vijayan who started the investigation with the arrest of Maldivian women. The committee is likely to summon the police officers on Tuesday. However a police officer said he has not received any notice so far.

However the committee had contacted Narayanan two days in advance to inform him about the sitting.Justice Jain joined the first sitting through video conferencing while the other members B K Prasad, and the state government-appointed former additional chief secretary, V S Senthil were present.