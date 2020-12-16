STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt against increasing number of devotees till Mandala Pooja day

The submission was made in response to a batch of petitions seeking a directive to enhance the number of devotees in Sabarimala.  

Published: 16th December 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The revised advisory of Covid-19 Outbreak Control and Prevention State Cell, which was submitted before the Kerala High Court by the government on Tuesday, recommended that the number of pilgrims allowed to visit Sabarimala should not be increased at least till Mandala Pooja day. An appropriate decision may be taken after Mandala Pooja by analysing the pandemic progression in the state, it said.

The submission was made in response to a batch of petitions seeking a directive to enhance the number of devotees in Sabarimala.  When the petitions came up for hearing, State Attorney K V Sohan submitted that a spike in Covid cases is expected, post the local body elections. In the event of anyone priest testing positive, it will lead to the closure of Sabarimala temple like Guruvayur.

The advisory  stated that rise in Covid transmission through religious gatherings has been observed in many places in Malaysia, India, Pakistan and South Korea.According to the government, 51 pilgrims and 248 persons, including staff, have tested positive till December 14. The reports of epidemiologists stated that there is a 31 per cent increase in Covid cases in Pathanamthitta and 11 per cent spike in Kottayam. There are chances of a surge in a number of cases in Pathanamthitta due to several reasons. Congregations at Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam could worsen the Covid spread.

Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) suggested increasing the number of devotees to 10,000 considering the terrain and darsan hours. According to the TDB, there will be sufficient space to accommodate these devotees while ensuring Covid protocol. 

Thiruvabharanam procession: Crucial meeting on Saturday 

Sabarimala: The Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee has convened a meeting on Saturday to discuss the preparations for the annual procession carrying Thiruvabharanam, the golden attire to be adorned on the idol during the Makaravilakku ceremony on January 14, to the Lord Ayyappa temple here from Pandalam Valiyakoickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple on January 12.

The committee has invited the stake-holders, including government departments concerned, Travancore Devaswom Board and the carriers of Thiruvabharanam boxes, to the meeting. The committee is keen to protect and preserve the centuries-old customs and practices as part of the Thiruvabharanam procession. The prevailing Covid situation would restrict the participation of devotees who accompany the three-day procession from Pandalam to Sabarimala, the sources said. 

