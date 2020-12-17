Joseph faction suffers setback

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The LSG polls have dealt a heavy blow to the P J Joseph faction which is facing an identity crisis after the Jose K Mani-led faction of the Kerala Congress (M) was granted the ‘two leaves’ symbol and the party title.

The Joseph faction lost in seven of the nine divisions it contested in Kottayam district panchayat. In Thodupuzha municipality, Joseph’s home turf, it could win only two seats.

Its performance was also bleak within Kaduthuruthy, the assembly seat represented by Joseph faction leader Mons Joseph. But it won four seats in Idukki district panchayat and one in Ernakulam district panchayat.

P J Joseph, MLA, alleged a campaign -- saying ‘two leaves’ was part of UDF -- was used to mislead voters. The debacle cannot be attributed to the Kerala Congress issue alone, he said. “In our strongholds Ettumanoor and Changanassery municipalities, the UDF received the majority. In Athirampuzha panchayat, our party won four seats and the UDF retained power. We retained the two seats we had in the Kottayam District Panchayat,” he said.