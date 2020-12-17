Kerala local body polls: Celebrations flout protocol, health dept fears Covid escalation

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 protocol went for a toss on Wednesday as supporters of various political fronts thronged counting stations to know the results of a keenly-contested local body elections.

The state health department, displeased with the way the political fronts including the ruling LDF had handled the entire electoral process, now fears a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

According to some officials, the inevitable rise in infections post-elections will be worse compared to that witnessed after Onam celebrations.

“The political fronts’ indifferent attitude to inspiring their supporters to adhere to the Covid protocol will have an effect. The state could lose its upper hand against the virus and the pandemic curve would start climbing.

A strategy to deal with the spike in coronavirus cases, deaths and stress on hospitals has to be readied once again,” said a health department official.

The supporters violated a basic norm by gathering in large numbers outside the counting stations, said a member of the state expert committee for Covid-19. “Such gatherings were seen across the state. It is now a known fact that crowding anywhere, anytime will have an impact.

Political parties overlooked the reality that laxity would prove costly during a pandemic,” the member said. Jubilant party supporters were also seen taking out processions and vehicle rallies as part of victory celebrations. At times, people lower their facemasks to raise slogans, thereby increasing the risk of disease spread.

“Instead of coming out with a cautionary note regarding victory celebrations, the State Election Commission could have examined the possibility of declaring section 144 of CrPC to prevent crowding especially in front of counting centres,” the official added. After Onam, during September-October, the state witnessed the daily Covid case count increasing to more than 11,000. The number of deaths resulting from Covid has risen this month, with the daily toll crossing 30 six times. The highest daily death count, 35, was reported on December 9.

State witnesses second biggest spike in a month

T’Puram: The state on Wednesday recorded the second-highest single-day spike in the month with 6,185 fresh Covid cases. The day also recorded the highest number of health workers getting infected with Covid-19- 54. 5,728 people recovered and confirmed deaths stood at 27. The confirmed cases included 5,295 contact cases, 770 cases with unknown source of infection and 66 returnees. The daily test positivity rate stands at 9.99 per cent and the samples processed were 61,882. The highest single-day spike in the month was reported on December 2 with 6,316 cases.

