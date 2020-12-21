STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Drug-fuelled Kerala rave party: Cops arrest nine people, CPI expels owner of resort

The rave party was held at a resort owned by a local CPI leader Shaji Kuttikad. It is reported that earlier too, rave parties have been held at the resort.

Published: 21st December 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A day after busting a narcotics-fuelled rave party in Vagamon, the police arrested nine people on Monday. Following the raid, which was conducted by the Narcotics Cell, police had taken into custody 60 persons including 25 women.

According to the cops, the Idukki Superintendent of Police received a tip-off that a rave party was being held. "Those who took part in the rave party had been notified about the same on social media platforms. After getting the tip-off, the SP had arranged a 100-member squad of police officers. Banned drugs such as LSD, heroin, gum and marijuana were seized from the venue," said the cops.

The rave party was held at a resort owned by a local CPI leader Shaji Kuttikad. According to sources, the leader was the former panchayat president of Elappara. It is reported that earlier too, rave parties have been held at the resort.  

"It is reported that the narcotics had been procured from Bengaluru and Mysore," said a source. According to the cops, nine persons are behind the organisation of the party and they too had taken part in it. "Those who attended the party arrived from different parts of the state," said a cop. As of now, the detained are being questioned by the cops.

CPI expels Shaji Kuttikad from the party

Following the narcotics cell raid on the rave party organised at the resort owned by CPI Vagamon local committee secretary Shaji Kuttikad, the party removed him from the post of the party's local committee secretary and also membership. This was announced by the CPI district secretary K K Shivraman.

According to Shivraman, Shaji had engaged in activities that were against the ideology of the party. "By organising a drug-fuelled rave party in his establishment, he has engaged in anti-social activities, which are against the ideals of the party and communism," he said. He added such actions won't be tolerated in the party and hence strong action has been initiated against Shaji.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Vagamon Rave party
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp