Drug-fuelled Kerala rave party: Cops arrest nine people, CPI expels owner of resort

IDUKKI: A day after busting a narcotics-fuelled rave party in Vagamon, the police arrested nine people on Monday. Following the raid, which was conducted by the Narcotics Cell, police had taken into custody 60 persons including 25 women.

According to the cops, the Idukki Superintendent of Police received a tip-off that a rave party was being held. "Those who took part in the rave party had been notified about the same on social media platforms. After getting the tip-off, the SP had arranged a 100-member squad of police officers. Banned drugs such as LSD, heroin, gum and marijuana were seized from the venue," said the cops.

The rave party was held at a resort owned by a local CPI leader Shaji Kuttikad. According to sources, the leader was the former panchayat president of Elappara. It is reported that earlier too, rave parties have been held at the resort.

"It is reported that the narcotics had been procured from Bengaluru and Mysore," said a source. According to the cops, nine persons are behind the organisation of the party and they too had taken part in it. "Those who attended the party arrived from different parts of the state," said a cop. As of now, the detained are being questioned by the cops.

CPI expels Shaji Kuttikad from the party

Following the narcotics cell raid on the rave party organised at the resort owned by CPI Vagamon local committee secretary Shaji Kuttikad, the party removed him from the post of the party's local committee secretary and also membership. This was announced by the CPI district secretary K K Shivraman.

According to Shivraman, Shaji had engaged in activities that were against the ideology of the party. "By organising a drug-fuelled rave party in his establishment, he has engaged in anti-social activities, which are against the ideals of the party and communism," he said. He added such actions won't be tolerated in the party and hence strong action has been initiated against Shaji.