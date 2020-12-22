Kerala: Poet Sugathakumari, Congress leader VM Sudheeran hospitalised after testing COVID positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet and activist Sugathakumari who tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted to the Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Monday. According to the hospital authorities, she was initially taken to a private hospital and was shifted to the MCH as her condition worsened. The doctors said that she remains in intensive care and on life support. Her condition is said to be stable.

In another development, senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran was admitted to the MCH after testing Covid positive. Sugathakumari was admitted at a private hospital and was on ventilator support. On Monday, she got shifted to the MCH. "She has bronchopneumonia and is having laboured breathing as the airways got constricted," read an excerpt of the bulletin released by the MCH.

According to hospital superintendent MS Sharmad, she was attended by a team of expert doctors and is being provided with non-invasive ventilation at the ICU. In the case of Sudheeran, the hospital superintendent said that he belongs to the high-risk category and thus has been put under strict observation at the VIP Room.