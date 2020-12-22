STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Poet Sugathakumari, Congress leader VM Sudheeran hospitalised after testing COVID positive

 Poet and activist Sugathakumari who tested positive for Covid-19 was admitted to the Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Monday.

Published: 22nd December 2020 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Poet and activist Sugathakumari (L) and senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran

Poet and activist Sugathakumari (L) and senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet and activist Sugathakumari who tested positive for COVID-19 was admitted to the Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Monday. According to the hospital authorities, she was initially taken to a private hospital and was shifted to the MCH as her condition worsened. The doctors said that she remains in intensive care and on life support. Her condition is said to be stable. 

In another development, senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran was admitted to the MCH after testing Covid positive. Sugathakumari was admitted at a private hospital and was on ventilator support. On Monday, she got shifted to the MCH. "She has bronchopneumonia and is having laboured breathing as the airways got constricted," read an excerpt of the bulletin released by the MCH. 

According to hospital superintendent MS Sharmad, she was attended by a team of expert doctors and is being provided with non-invasive ventilation at the ICU. In the case of Sudheeran, the hospital superintendent said that he belongs to the high-risk category and thus has been put under strict observation at the VIP Room. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sugathakumari Medical College Hospital VM Sudheeran COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp