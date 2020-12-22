STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New strain of coronavirus triggers concern among health officials in Kerala

According to officials, chances are high that the virus might have already made its way to the state as thousands of Malayalis had arrived in the state on international flights since then.

Published: 22nd December 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose only

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reports of a new strain of the novel coronavirus fast spreading in the UK have sparked concern in the state health sector too. According to officials, the new strain has been in circulation since September and chances are high that the virus might have already made its way to the state as thousands of Malayalis had arrived in the state on international flights since then.

Meanwhile, health officials said that any specific surveillance activities against the new strain could only be initiated upon direction from the Health Ministry or the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The state health department - which is expecting an exponential spike in fresh COVID cases in view of the local body polls and approaching festivities like Christmas and New Year - is further concerned as the new strain is considered to be more infectious and could spread more quickly.

"A large number of international travellers had arrived in the state since September. So, chances are high that the new strain might have made its way to the state also. But to confirm the same, whole-genome sequencing of the viral samples is needed. Unfortunately, the state is yet to undertake such high-end studies," said a health official.

At the same time, the government is of the stance that a study on virus mutation has already been undertaken by the Kozhikode Medical College and CSIR’s Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology. It added that if needed, a study on the new variant will also be carried out.

However, an official said: "What’s the use of coming out with such studies after the virus spread. What we want is real-time data collection and its analysis." 

Former ICMR chief Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said: "In a globalised world, the chances of importing it (new virus strain) will always be there. Better hope that air travel restrictions and the lockdown enforced by the UK will help control this outbreak."

 Dr Aravind R, infectious disease expert, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, said the new strain appears to be capable of more rapid spread. "But we are awaiting more data from agencies like the World Health Organisation. For the state, the focus will be on following Covid protocol without fail."

The new virus strain was first detected in September. It turned out that around a quarter of cases reported in London in November was caused due to the new variant. The numbers further escalated in mid-December.

Now, the new strain had spread rapidly in England, Scotland and Wales, forcing European countries and others to impose travel ban. Italy is also said to have reported a case caused due to the new strain.

4,494 recover from COVID-19 in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state recorded 3,423 fresh COVIDid-19 cases on Monday while  4,494 recovered from the disease. A total of 34,847 samples were processed on the day. The daily test positivity rate fell to 9.82 per cent, from 10.6 percent on Sunday.

As many as 27 deaths were confirmed as due to COVID on the day. Of the new patients, 2,982 contracted the infection through local transmission. The sources of infection remain unknown in 359 cases. The newly infected include 48 returnees and 34 health workers.

