After Kerala Opposition Leader, deputy MK Muneer tests coronavirus-positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala went into home quarantine, he has turned COVID positive on Wednesday. His wife, Anitha Ramesh and their elder son Dr Rohit Chennithala were the first to be diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday, after contracting it from one of the staff at Cantonment House.

Chennithala who does not have any symptoms will be shifted to the hospital. He had not turned up for the Opposition MLAs' protest on Wednesday before the Assembly against Governor denying permission to the state government to convene a special Assembly session.

Opposition deputy leader and Muslim League MLA Dr M K Muneer too have turned positive for COVID-19. Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran's condition who is currently admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital for COVID-19 has improved.