Kerala ready to tackle COVID-19 mutant variant, but challenges galore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There are umpteen challenges before the state which is now at the top slot at the national-level for having the most number of active COVID-19 cases and daily caseload.

While Maharashtra is just behind the state in the number of cases, the former has implemented precautionary measures like night curfew in view of upcoming festivities like the Christmas and New Year. Kerala, which is expecting an exponential curve of new infections in the coming days is yet to consider such measures.

The state is also found to be least bothered to undertake high-end research studies like genomic sequencing to keep a tab on emerging challenges like the mutant version of Coronavirus which is spreading rapidly in some countries, especially the UK.

"The precarious situation that the state might have to deal with after the local body polls has been discussed much. But people seem to be least bothered about it. The huge crowds being formed at markets, malls and others in the backdrop of Christmas and New Year highlight the same. From the public health perspective the government’s laxity in restricting the same might cost dearly for the state," said a health official.

At the same time, it turned out that the state will have some difficulties in following the standard operating procedure released by the health ministry for epidemiological surveillance and response in the context of the mutant variant detected in the UK.

As per sources, for the state, the stipulation in the SOP that genomic sequencing of positive samples of those travellers from the UK who arrived from November 25 to December 8 will prove challenging.

"The SOP stated that those who arrived during the time will be contacted by District Surveillance Officers. They will be advised to self-monitor their health. If anyone amongst them develops symptoms, they will be tested by RT-PCR. If they are found positive, the samples will have to be subjected to genomic sequencing. But only two centres - NIV Alappuzha and Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram - have the facility to do the same," said a source.

However, an official of the State Public Health Lab said that the sample load that will be subjected to genomic sequenc ing might be manageable.

The official also added that the state which had randomly sent samples to New Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology for genomic sequencing now plans to send samples for the same every month.

At the same time, a highlevel meeting convened by Health Minister KK Shailaja to analyse the preparedness of the state in dealing with the mutant variant decided to put four districts on high alert. The districts Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kozhikode - having international airports will get special focus in the surveillance activities due to the arrival of international passengers.

“The variant now identified is said to be spreading 70 per cent faster than the existing variants of SARSCOV- 2 virus. Thus surveillance will be strengthened to identify those who arrived from the UK and other European countries from November 25. Airports and seaports in the state have been brought under surveillance,” said an official.

Fluctuating Test Positivity Rate a problem

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fluctuating daily test positivity rate (TPR) in the state is giving headache to epidemiologists in analysing the real COVID-19 scenario. The state, which recorded a TPR of above 10 per cent from last Friday to Sunday, witnessed a dip in two days with 9.82 per cent on Monday and 9.33 per cent on Tuesday.

There were 6,049 new cases and 5,057 recoveries on the day. Of the new cases, 5,306 were through local contact, 575 had unknown sources of infection, 108 were returnees and 60 were health workers. The deaths that were confirmed as due to COVID were 27.

Chennithala in quarantine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has gone into quarantine at his official residence at Cantonment House here after his wife Anitha Ramesh and son Dr Rohit Chennithala tested positive. He will undergo COVID-19 test on Wednesday.