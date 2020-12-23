Kerala to be hit first by farm laws due to dependence on other states, says CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala cannot support the farm laws of the central government as it would be the first state to be hit by the policy because of its dependence on other states to meet its essential requirements, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Karshaka Sangom Fast at the Martyrs Column in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. "Kerala would also be the first state to feel the heat if there would be any shortage of farm produce in any part of the country," he added.

However, the Chief Minister didn't make any public comments against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan who turned down the state government proposal to call a special session of the Kerala Assembly in protest against the farm laws enacted by the central government. In his address to the farmers, he said the growing farm protest is a setback to those who think that anything can be overwritten or quelled by wielding power.

The farmers' protest against the central government should not be confined to a particular region or location as it has wide ramifications. The Centre should also not think that the farm protest can be quelled, he said.

When the state was preparing for local body polls, it couldn't participate in the farmers' protest. Now, the election is over and the state would be in the forefront against the central farm laws, he said. The Left constituent leaders and ministers took part in the farmers' agitation in Thiruvananthapuram.